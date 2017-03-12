Shogun Rua vs. Gian Villante Full Fight Video Highlights

In our co-main event of last night’s (Sat. March 11, 2017) UFC Fight Night 106 event from Fortaleza, Brazil, former UFC light heavyweight champion Mauricio Rua took on No. 12-ranked Gian Villante.

Rua came into the bout on a two-fight win streak over names such as Antonio Rogerio Nogueira and The Ultimate Fighter 19 (TUF 19) winner Cory Anderson. Villante was looking to muster up a winning streak of his own coming off of a win over Saparbek Safarov in December.

In the first round the two exchanged some heavy shots, giving the Brazilian crowd quite the treat in the opening five minutes. Both men found themselves in trouble at various times but Villante seemed to edge out the future Hall Of Famer when the horn sounded.

The second round saw Rua turn it up even more and continue to exchange a great deal of strikes with Villante. In the third round, however, Shogun landed a vicious combination that sent Villante crumbling and earned him his third straight win at this point in his mixed martial arts (MMA) career.

You can check out the full fight video highlights here: