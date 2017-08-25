Ronda Rousey & Travis Browne To Get Married During May-Mac

Former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey’s wedding date to UFC heavyweight Travis Browne is set – and it’s during the biggest combat sporting event of all time.

UFC President Dana White recently made an appearance on The Rich Eisen Show earlier today (Fri. August 25, 2017) to promote tomorrow night’s Mayweather vs. McGregor boxing bout and touched on the status of former mixed martial arts (MMA) star Ronda Rousey. Rousey comes off of the first two losses of her professional career, losing both via knockout.

White revealed that “The Rowdy One” will actually be tying the knot with Browne tomorrow during the Mayweather vs. McGregor event and noted that she is currently in a good place and is focused on her wedding. She has yet to make an official announcement on her fighting future, as rumors that she could be considering a career in WWE loom (quotes via MMA Fighting):

“Ronda Rousey gets married tomorrow. Tomorrow is her wedding,” White said. “And she’s in a good place, she’s really happy, and she hasn’t announced her retirement or anything like that. She’s focusing on this wedding.”

White detailed how he and Rousey’s conversation went, and how she revealed to him the wedding would be taking place tomorrow: