Report: Mike Goldberg Done With The UFC

The end of an era in the UFC appears to be on the horizon this weekend (Friday December 30, 2016) as it seems longtime commentator Mike Goldberg will be parting ways with the UFC after this week’s UFC 207 pay-per-view (PPV).

According to a report, Goldberg will call his last fight card for the promotion in the Las Vegas event headlined by the return of Ronda Rousey, who challenges bantamweight champion Amanda Nunes for the 135-pound strap. MMA Fighting’s Luke Thomas would later confirm the report:

Goldberg’s removal comes as the first of what is expected to be a long list of changes to come by new UFC owners WME-IMG. Goldberg, who has been with the UFC since 1997, has longtime sat alongside Joe Rogan to call some of the most prolific contests in the sport of mixed martial arts (MMA) for nearly twenty years now.

As for who will be replacing ‘Goldie’ Octagon-side, no name has been revealed just yet, but the rumors continue to throw out names such as Brazilian jiu jitsu pioneer Eddie Bravo and radio show host Jim Rome.

What are your thoughts regarding Goldberg being replaced? And who do you think should be the man to step up and take his place alongside Rogan at the commentary desk?