Michael McDonald Granted Release From UFC

Former UFC bantamweight title challenger Michael McDonald has cut ties with the UFC.

After being forced to put his mixed martial arts (MMA) career on hold earlier this year due to financial issues, McDonald was forced to take on a second job as he was unable to pay for a fight camp. During a recent interview with ESPN, McDonald claimed that the UFC was ‘dishonest’ with him during their time doing business together and it was an utter waste of his time; prompting him to ask for his release from the promotion.

McDonald hopes to continue his fighting career with a more ‘mutually respectful’ organization moving forward:

“The UFC was dishonest in the way they tried to do business with me and it’s resulted in a complete waste of my time,” McDonald said. “I want to feel like my employer isn’t out trying to cut my head off.” “I’m looking to enter a mutually respectful business contract with another fight organization,” he said.

‘Mayday’ has won two of his last four fights, with his most recent Octagon appearance resulting in a first round knockout loss to the heavy-handed John Lineker back in July. McDonald is currently the No. 9-ranked bantamweight in the UFC and should provide excellent competition for whatever organization he finds himself in next.