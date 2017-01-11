Quote: ‘Spoiled’ Ronda Rousey Has Everything Handed To Her

Surging UFC women’s bantamweight contender Julianna Pena will take on fellow red hot contender Valentina Shevchenko in the main event of January 28’s UFC on FOX 23 from Denver, Colorado. Pena hasn’t competed since last July when she scored a victory over former title challenger Cat Zingano, but she has been quite outspoken in the media.

Recently speaking with Brian Stann on SiriusXM Rush, Pena ripped former champion Ronda Rousey, who was recently stopped by Amanda Nunes in just 48 seconds, saying that the “Rowdy” one has had everything handed to her:

“It just sucks that Ronda’s been dodging me this whole time. When I was on The Ultimate Fighter and Dana allowed women to fight in the UFC, she was fighting one girl while I fought four girls in seven weeks. The reason why they don’t count those fights as real is because it would be illegal. It would be absolutely illegal to allow that many fights in that short amount of time. “The thing that drives me crazy is that I took out her whole team. She should’ve wanted to fight me in vengeance for her team right after I beat every member on her team. I dismantled all of them. It drives me crazy that it wasn’t me that was able to do it and it drives me crazy that she’s been dodging me this whole time and that I wasn’t the one to be able to dethrone her. To show everyone that this girl’s been spoiled. She’s been handpicking her fights from day one. She’s been getting everything handed to her because her name is Ronda Rousey and she’s been brought up to be this glorious god that was untouchable and it just drives me crazy that I wasn’t able to be the one to dethrone her from the beginning.”

As far as her upcoming fight goes, the “Venezuelan Vixan” said that she’s obsessed with proving a point against Shevchenko:

“I’m constantly studying video on this girl. I think I’ve dug up every single video out of the depths of the internet on Valentina. I wake up thinking about her, I got to bed thinking about her. She’s always constantly on my mind. I stalk this girl for Pete’s sake. It’s kind of scary. The obsession that I have with her is a bit freaky. And it’s just because I want to prove a point to myself that I am the force to be reckoned with in this division like I’ve been saying since day one. I am the one to be feared. They do not want to get locked in the cage with me because I’m a freakin’ animal and I’m a machine and I’m coming to kill you.”

Do you expect Pena to prove that point later this month?