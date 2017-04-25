Joanna Jedrzejczyk Wants ‘To See The Fear’ In Opponents

Reigning UFC strawweight champion Joanna Jedrzejczk is set to defend her 115-pound title for the fifth consecutive time when she takes on No. 3-ranked Jessica Andrade in the co-main event of May 13’s UFC 211 from Dallas, Texas.

“Joanna Champion” has made a name for herself by being vicious and relentless not only inside in the cage, but outside of it as well. In fact, she recently said that she wants ‘to see the fear’ in her opponents:

“Staredowns are very important. Even the media days are very important because that time we have the first chance to face our opponents during the fight week. This is what Conor [McGregor] said, we can see inside the people,” Jedrzejczyk explained when speaking to FOX Sports. “I like to look deep into my opponent’s eyes, I want to look into the soul, I want to see the fear.”

When it comes to stare downs and pre-fight hype, some fans have been critical if they feel as if the build-up is ‘fake’ or manufactured. Jedrzejczyk, however, said that ‘it’s all real’:

“The thing is we are not acting before the fights. It’s all real,” Jedrzejczyk said. “We train so hard before every fight. Every fight is different. Every opponent is different. I give 100-percent every day. When I sleep, when I eat, when I’m relaxing and when I’m training because this is what makes me a better fighter, a better champion.” “The thing is there is no option that you’re going to step back or you’re going to show the fear. There is no chance and no time for it. You must show to your opponents that you are the toughest chick or guy on the planet. You must show there is no more playing. We throw hard cards and we’re going to play a hard game tomorrow after the weigh-ins at the day of the fight.”

Do you see “Joanna Champion” continuing her win streak against Andrade?