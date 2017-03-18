Jimi Manuwa Sleeps Corey Anderson With One-Punch Knockout

Jimi Manuwa (17-2) had his patience pay off against Corey Anderson (9-3) with a one-punch knockout.

Anderson landed a leg kick to get things started. He went for a takedown, but it may have been done to get “Poster Boy” thinking. A body shot connected for Manuwa. A high kick from Manuwa was blocked. Anderson was kicked in the body as he went for a takedown. Manuwa stuffed a takedown, but Anderson threw some strikes. Manuwa obliterated Anderson with a left hand and it was a done deal.

Final Result Jimi Manuwa def. Corey Anderson via KO (Punch) – Round 1, 3:05