GSP Knows He’s Fighting For Legacy At UFC 217

We are now just days away from the return of one Georges St. Pierre

The former longtime UFC welterweight champion hasn’t competed since scoring a highly controversial split-decision victory over Johny Hendricks at UFC 167 in 2013. After the bout, he announced that he needed to take some time away from the sport, and he vacated his long held 170-pound title soon thereafter.

Now, however, St. Pierre is set to challenge middleweight champion Michael Bisping in the main event of this weekend’s (Nov. 4, 2017) UFC 217 from Madison Square Garden in New York City. While many feel as if it’ll be a tough fight for him, St. Pierre said earlier today that he ‘can’t think of a better scenario’ to be in:

“There is nothing bigger than this,” St-Pierre said at today’s UFC 217 open workouts (Via MMAJunkie). “I’m fighting for the world title against the guy who has the record for most wins in UFC history. I’m fighting for my legacy. I’m fighting also to be among an elite group of fighters to hold the title in two different divisions. … It’s never been done before. If I do it I’ll be the first one to do it. I can’t think of a better scenario. I’m very excited.”

Given that he’s had such a long layoff and that he’s never competed at middleweight before, many are unsure of what to expect of St. Pierre in his return bout. “Rush”, however, has appeared to stay in top shape over the years, and he’s expecting to prove that come fight night:

“I’m very happy,” St-Pierre said. “This has been four years in the making working very hard. I never took a break. I’ve always trained, training for fun. Now I’m training for performance, and I have one goal in mind, and that’s to become world champion again.”

Do you expect the Canadian to return to form on Saturday?