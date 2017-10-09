Gokhan Saki Set For Quick UFC Turnaround

After a successful UFC debut last month, decorated kickboxing champion Gokhan Saki is set for a quick turnaround.

The UFC has officially announced that Saki will return at UFC 219 on Dec. 30, 2017 against Khalil Rountree in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Holding a professional kickboxing record of 83-12, Saki announced earlier this year that he would be making his return to mixed martial arts after losing his only bout by way of TKO in 2004. He made his UFC debut at UFC Japan against Henrique da Silva, scoring a brutal first round victory.

Rountree, on the other hand, is coming off of back-to-back stoppage victories over the likes of Paul Craig and Daniel Jolly. Prior to that, he had suffered back-to-back UFC losses.

UFC 219 does not yet have a main event, but multiple high profile bouts have been announced for the card. Former bantamweight champion Dominick Cruz will return to take on surging contender Jimmie Rivera and former interim welterweight champion Carlos Condit will also make his return against Neil Magny.