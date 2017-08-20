Georges St. Pierre Vows To ‘Be More Angry On The Finish’ In Return Bout

Georges St. Pierre Vows To ‘Be More Angry On The Finish’ In...

Georges St. Pierre hasn’t competed since 2013, but during the height of his legendary welterweight title reign, he was nothing short of dominant, although it wasn’t too often that he finished a fight.

Now, “Rush” is set to make his highly anticipated return to action in the main event of UFC 217 on Nov. 4, 2017 against middleweight champion Michael Bisping. The bout will take place in New York City at Madison Square Garden, and the Canadian recently said that he’ll be looking for the finish:

“I’ve trained a lot of things,” St-Pierre told MMAFighting.com. “I’m gonna be more there to hurt guys and to go for the finish. To submit, to break. To go for the break. To go for the knockout or go for the break if i have a submission. Until he taps. I’m gonna be more opportunistic.” “I made my training to be more opportunistic,” GSP said, “to be more angry on the finish.”

St. Pierre also admitted that he may have been a bit more cautious towards the tail-end of his run atop the UFC’s 170-pound division:

“They were accepting the defeat,” St-Pierre said of previous opponents. “They knew they were going to lose before the end of the fight. They were fighting to not get beat up too much instead of fighting to win. “On my side, I was fighting to win, but it’s hard. You know that if you’re exposing yourself [to] useless openings, [you can] get beat up.”

Bisping, however, isn’t an easy man to finish, and “Rush” is well aware of that:

“I made my training to be more opportunistic,” GSP said, “to be more angry on the finish.”

Who do you expect to come out on top when Bisping and St. Pierre finally meet this fall?