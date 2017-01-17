Gegard Mousasi Blasts UFC For Silva vs. Brunson

Former UFC middleweight champion Anderson Silva is set to make his Octagon return, when he takes on No. 8-ranked Derek Brunson at UFC 209.

One man who has been campaigning for a shot at ‘The Spider’ for quite some time, however, is former Strikeforce champion Gegard Mousasi, who tells FOX Sports (via MMA Mania) that the UFC didn’t give him the match-up with the former Brazilian champ because his name isn’t big enough:

“I wanted to fight Anderson (Silva) and the UFC said ‘well you don’t have a big enough name’ but now he’s fighting Derek Brunson,” Mousasi said. “Luke Rockhold is injured but I see him training all the time. Chris Weidman doesn’t pick up his phone. The UFC offered him that fight a couple of times. (Robert) Whittaker wants to go on holiday for seven months. I don’t know what he’s up to. I’m looking for a fight.”

Mousasi is currently on a four-fight win streak over names such as Thales Leites, Thiago Santos, Vitor Belfort, and most recently Uriah Hall. The Dutchman has has finished three of those four wins with a knockout finish and is making a case for a title opportunity down the road.

Is Mousasi vs. Silva a match-up that interests you? And who do you think ‘The Dreamcatcher’ should step into the Octagon with next?