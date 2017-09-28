Daniel Cormier Reveals Next Title Contender At 205 Pounds

With the dust just beginning to settle from Jon Jones second failed PED test and subsequent loss of the light heavyweight title, newly re-crowned champ Daniel Cormier has heeded the fans call for a fight with surging Volkan Oezdemir.

Oezdemir has blasted his way through the top ten light heavyweights, taking a decision win over Ovince Saint Preux in his UFC debut before quickly and brutally knocking out Misha Circunov and Jimi Manuwa.

With top contender Anthony ‘Rumble’ Johnson retired from the sport and out of the picture, Cormier took to Twitter to offer Oezdemir a shot at the light heavyweight strap.

@volkan_oezdemir I asked and people wanna see u and I scrap. So you got it man! Let me figure a date now. They chose u bud! Congrats — Daniel Cormier (@dc_mma) September 28, 2017

Cormier is once again champion, despite losing the belt by third round knockout to Jon Jones at UFC 214 in July. That loss was overturned to a no contest following Jones’ positive test for Turinabol, an anabolic steroid.

Cormier’s next title fight ultimately came down to either Alexander Gustafsson or Oezdemir, and DC seemingly listened to the fans in offering the shot to Volkan.

No date or location has been announced as of yet.

How does a Cormier vs Oezdemir title fight sound to you? Has Volkan earned his shot just three fights into his UFC tenure?