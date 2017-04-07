Daniel Cormier Drops One Pound In Two Minutes At Insane UFC 210 Weigh-In

Daniel Cormier missed weight this morning (Fri. April 7, 2017) prior to his scheduled title defense in the main event of the UFC 210 pay-per-view (PPV) tomorrow night.

The UFC light heavyweight champion initially hit the scale at 206.2 pounds, leaving many to believe that the highly-anticipated title fight was to be called off after ‘DC’ failed to meet the 205-pound weight limit. Cormier then returned 2:24 later and weighed in at 205 pounds.

Cormier was able to drop 1.2 pounds in a matter of two-and-a-half minutes, however, when he hit the scale the second time the light heavyweight champ seemed to be putting weight on the towel he was holding, but it is not known if that affected the scale’s reading. The New York State Athletic Commission (NYSAC) approved the weight as valid despite the fact that fighters are typically not given a second chance to make weight in the UFC’s new weigh-in format.

Soon after No. 1-ranked title challenger Anthony Johnson weighted in at 203.8 pounds, and the 205-pound title bout was confirmed. The controversy behind Cormier’s weight cut, however, will continue to be the talk of the town this weekend.

Check out Cormier’s controversial weigh-in courtesy of MMA Fighting right here: