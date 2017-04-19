Dana White Reveals Paydays For Conor McGregor vs. Floyd Mayweather

UFC President Dana White just dropped a bombshell on the combat sports world this morning (Wed. April 19, 2017).

White joined FS1’s The Herd with Collin Cowherd earlier today to discuss the status of the pending boxing superfight between UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor and undefeated boxing legend Floyd Mayweather Jr. White said on The Herd that McGregor’s bout agreement to make the combat sports spectacle happen will be done ‘in a few days’:

“I think we get the McGregor side done in the next couple of days,” White said. “Then I got to lock myself in a room with Team Mayweather and see what we can come out with.”

The UFC boss went on to say that negotiating with ‘Money’ would be next on his to-do list. McGregor will reportedly make a staggering $75 million while Mayweather will get $100 million (as expected):

“It depends on how much the fight sells. If the fight sells as well as I think it can Floyd makes north of 100 (million) and Conor makes 75 (million),” White said. “He (Mayweather) feels like he’s the A side and he should get more of it. We haven’t really got to into that negotiation yet. I wanted to get McGregor locked in first because McGregor’s under contract with me. At the end of the day does this fight make sense for me? It really doesn’t. But Conor wants this thing really bad and I’ve said it many times, the kid has stepped up and saved some big fights for me. So I’m in, I’ll figure it out.”

On @TheHerd Dana says McGregor deal done in a few days, then locks himself in a room with Mayweather team. Conor makes 75, Mayweather 100 — John Stouffer (@johnstouffer) April 19, 2017

McGregor took the opportunity to respond to the news on Twitter:

I'm thankful for the cheese. — Conor McGregor (@TheNotoriousMMA) April 19, 2017

McGregor and Mayweather have been teasing the potential fight for quite some time now, with the foundation being laid out a year ago today when McGregor announced his ‘retirement’ from the sport after a fallout with the UFC in the lead-up to his initially scheduled rematch with Nate Diaz at UFC 200. McGregor soon made amends with the promotion, however, the heat between he and Mayweather never let up as the pair have been exchanging barbs at one another through the media the past few months.

‘The Notorious One’ has been taking some time off from Octagon competition since his lightweight title win over Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 this past November, as he awaits the birth of his first child, but has been continuously campaigning for the Mayweather fight all the while. Could this thing actually be happening?

We will keep you updated as we learn more…