Dana White Details Emotional Moment With Ronda Rousey Post-UFC 207

Aside from being one of his biggest stars of all time, former UFC women’s bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey is also very good friends with promotion President Dana White, who took the time to console Rousey after her devastating loss to Amanda Nunes this past Friday (December 30, 2016).

White recently told ESPN’s Ramona Shelburne his emotional interaction with Rousey backstage at the T-Mobile Arena, in which he stated he hugged ‘Rowdy’ for almost an hour:

“I must have tears, blood and boogers all over my f—ing jacket. I went in there and hugged her for 45 minutes,” White said. “I told her, ‘I love you so much, and whatever you want to do next, I got your back. You built this. This doesn’t exist without you. You’re the best decision I ever made.'”

Rousey suffered a 48 second knockout loss to Amanda Nunes in the main event of the UFC 207 pay-per-view (PPV) last weekend, marking the second consecutive loss of her professional mixed martial arts (MMA) career. After having suffered yet another crushing defeat, and given the way she handled the first one to Holm, Rousey’s future inside the Octagon is now in a state of uncertainty.

If the Glendale Fight Club product does decide to return to fighting action, however, what match-ups are left for ‘Rowdy’ to pursue?