Dana Says McGregor Will Be ‘Biggest Sports Star Ever’ With Mayweather Knockout

UFC president Dana White may be slightly biased, but he believes his lightweight champion will become the biggest sports star in history if he can pull off the unthinkable and knock Floyd Mayweather out.

While speaking at Cannes Lions over the weekend, White explained his thoughts on a possible McGregor victory now that the 12-round boxing match with Mayweather has been set in stone.

“Listen, if McGregor knocks him out he’ll be the biggest star in sports ever,” White said. “If Mayweather turns this thing into a track meet and runs away from him, whatever happens, I don’t know. “I don’t know what the outcome or the answer is when this thing’s over, but what the hell, we’re going to give it a shot and see what happens.”

McGregor and Mayweather will finally step into the ring together under the Marquess of Queensberry Rules on August 26 at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

The bout is expected to break numerous records, including live gate, pay per view, merchandise, and sponsorships.

While McGregor has never fought a professional boxing match in his fighting career, Mayweather will look to extend his unbeaten streak to 50-0 with a win over the brash Irishman.

White has been in an extremely small minority of people who are giving McGregor a chance.

Do you agree with White on this?