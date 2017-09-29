Conor McGregor Reveals What Needs To Happen For Him To Fight In December

Conor McGregor Reveals What Needs To Happen For Him To Fight In...

The hype off of UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor’s unsuccessful professional boxing debut against Floyd Mayweather Jr. is beginning to die down, and mixed martial arts (MMA) fans are ready to see “The Notorious One” return to the Octagon.

Currently, an interim 155-pound championship bout has been put in place to determine who will (likely) challenge the Irishman upon his return to unify the lightweight belts. McGregor held a Q&A event earlier today (Fri. September 29, 2017) in Glasgow, and answered a variety of questions pertaining to his fighting future.

When asked about the possibility of a rematch with Mayweather inside the boxing ring, McGregor believes it’s very possible and wouldn’t be surprised if he got a call from “Money” to fight again due to his rumored tax issues:

McGregor says he could get a phone call to fight Mayweather again. Cites May's tax issues. — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_DStar) September 29, 2017

As it pertains to the original match-up, McGregor believes fighting Mayweather could have potentially been the easiest fight of his career had he prepared for the bout differently:

McGregor says had he changed his prep for Mayweather it would've been the easiest fight of his career. — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_DStar) September 29, 2017

After, unquestionably, the biggest payday of his career from his August 26th meeting with Mayweather, the Irish knockout artist says he’s still counting his money from the event:

McGregor says he's still counting how much he made from fighting Mayweather. — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_DStar) September 29, 2017

In regards to MMA competition, McGregor says he’d be more than willing to fight on the UFC’s December 30th pay-per-view (PPV) card, but the only way he’d be up for it is if he only needs to show up for the weigh-ins and the fight – not seeming too willing to participate in the usual press conferences he’s famous for:

McGregor says the only way he fights on Dec. 30 is if he only has to show for the weigh-in and then fight — Peter Carroll (@PetesyCarroll) September 29, 2017

McGregor then touched on a rival he made during his preparation for his fight against Mayweather – Paulie Malignaggi, who served as one of McGregor’s sparring partners for some time before the ex-two-weight boxing champ departed due to some unfavorable pictures and videos of him from their sparring sessions leaked out. McGregor challenged Malignaggi to meet him inside the Octagon to settle their differences:

McGregor tells Paulie Malignaggi to bring his balls and come to MMA — Chisanga Malata (@Chisanga_DStar) September 29, 2017

Lastly, McGregor acknowledged next month’s (incorrectly assuming it’s this weekend) interim title bout between Ferguson and Lee and claimed he’d make a decision on his fighting future after the match-up takes place (quote via MMA Junkie):