Conor McGregor Lands Spot On Time 100 List Of Influential People

UFC lightweight champion Conor McGregor is one of the most influential fighters to have ever competed in the sport of mixed martial arts and it appears as if his impact has transcended the mainstream media world as well as he has landed a spot on the this year’s Time 100 list of influential people, which was released today (April 20, 2017).

Former California governor Arnold Schwarzenegger also commented on McGregor’s achievements, saying that there ‘are no brakes that can stop his engine’:

“From the first time I met Conor,” Schwarzenegger wrote. “I knew he wasn’t the type of star you could box into one category. Since I’ve gotten to know him, I can tell you that what you see on the screen — the now familiar face of mixed martial arts — just scratches the surface. The Dublin native is razor-sharp, disciplined and charismatic. His energy is absolutely contagious, to the point where you almost start shouting in an Irish accent after 30 seconds of hearing that world-famous mouth. “Conor has a fire in his belly that can’t be quenched with championship belts. There are no brakes that can stop his engine.”

McGregor hasn’t competed since knocking out Eddie Alvarez at last November’s UFC 205 from New York City, but his next fight announcement is expected to come soon.