‘Big’ John Reacts To Daniel Cormier’s Apology For UFC 214 Behavior

Despite the fact that he had absorbed a barrage of big shots without intelligently defending himself, Daniel Cormier protested referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy’s decision to stop his UFC 214 main event bout with Jon Jones this past weekend (July 29, 2017) in Anaheim, California.

Cormier then released a statement yesterday, apologizing for his actions and giving full credit to McCarthy for being one of the very best referees in mixed martial arts.

It looks as if ‘Big’ John has gotten wind of “DC’s” apology, and he took to his official Twitter account to respond:

At 38 years of age, Cormier’s fighting future is currently unclear. He’s without question one of the best fighters in the world, but after suffering two losses to Jones, another run at light heavyweight gold seems rather unlikely.

Where would you like to see Cormier go from here?

