‘Big’ John Reacts To Daniel Cormier’s Apology For UFC 214 Behavior

Despite the fact that he had absorbed a barrage of big shots without intelligently defending himself, Daniel Cormier protested referee ‘Big’ John McCarthy’s decision to stop his UFC 214 main event bout with Jon Jones this past weekend (July 29, 2017) in Anaheim, California.

Cormier then released a statement yesterday, apologizing for his actions and giving full credit to McCarthy for being one of the very best referees in mixed martial arts.

It looks as if ‘Big’ John has gotten wind of “DC’s” apology, and he took to his official Twitter account to respond:

1/2 @dc_mma U have nothing to apologize for. You have been an incredible champion who has represented the sport of MMA with class & dignity — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 31, 2017

2/2 @dc_mma you also fought a great fight against an incredible competitor. It was an honor being in the cage with 2 of the greatest #AskBJM — Big John McCarthy (@JohnMcCarthyMMA) July 31, 2017

At 38 years of age, Cormier’s fighting future is currently unclear. He’s without question one of the best fighters in the world, but after suffering two losses to Jones, another run at light heavyweight gold seems rather unlikely.

Where would you like to see Cormier go from here?