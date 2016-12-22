Amanda Nunes To Ronda Rousey: You’re Being So Dramatic

Former UFC women’s bantamweight queen Ronda Rousey will me making her highly-anticipated return to Octagon action since suffering her first mixed martial arts (MMA) loss to Holly Holm last year, when she takes on current 135-pound champ Amanda Nunes in the main event of UFC 207.

After Rousey’s departure the bantamweight title was victim of a game of hot potato, as Holm would lose the title to Rousey’s longtime rival Miesha Tate in her first title defense, followed by Tate dropping the title to Nunes via first round knockout in the main event of UFC 200.

Now Rousey will return to the sport she once ruled against the heavy-handed knockout artist Nunes, and in a recent interview with FOX Sports, Nunes scolded ‘Rowdy’ for her reluctance to talk to media leading up to the bout:

“Yeah I think she’s been very weird about everything,” Nunes said. “This is MMA, people are going to talk good about you, people are going to talk bad about you. You have to be ready for it. “You guys (the media), you’re part of our lives, part of our careers. We have to talk and speak to the media because this is part of our job. She’s being so dramatic and weird about that. She knows this is normal.”

Despite her reluctance to talk to media, and the way she handled her first career loss, Nunes does not believe Rousey is mentally weak heading into their bout and is expecting the best version of Ronda Rousey come fight night in the T-Mobile Arena:

“I really don’t want to think she’s weak but she shows that she’s been avoiding all those things that made her who she is now,” Nunes said. “I think it’s a little bit weird. “I don’t think she’s weak in mind. I really think she’s prepared for the comeback. I expect the best Ronda but I don’t know what’s wrong with her.”

One instance in which Rousey did speak to the media regarding the fight with Nunes, however, featured Rousey mocking Nunes’ comments that she’d finish the fight in the first round. Rousey would then question Nunes’ cardio after the first five minutes of the fight:

“Well she kind of has to say that because everyone knows she gasses out in the second so she has to tell herself that,” Rousey said. “What else is she going to tell herself? She has to sleep at night somehow.”

Nunes is able to brush these comments off rather easily, as her cardio has been something that has been questioned throughout her entire fighting career:

“Honestly, always my opponents have something to talk about me. My last opponent Miesha Tate, she said she’s going to break me mentally. Now Ronda Rousey,” Nunes said. “If I finish these people in the first round it’s because I don’t need to go to the second. “Honestly she did this interview because she doesn’t have anything else to talk about me because she knows I’m the best. She knows I’m better than her. That’s why she made these excuses. I know I’ll be ready for five rounds but I don’t think this fights going to go that far, but if does, I’m going to be ready.”

Nunes and Rousey will meet in the main event of UFC 207 for the women’s bantamweight title live on pay-per-view (PPV), from the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada on December 30, 2017.