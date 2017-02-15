Read Floyd Mayweather’s Latest Reaction To Conor McGregor Drama

Following yesterday’s report that Conor McGregor and Floyd Mayweather had reached a staggering agreement on their proposed super fight, which both Mayweather and UFC President Dana White shot down, “The Notorious” hopped on Twitter to call out the boxing great in an effort to get the hype train rolling even more.

Now Mayweather is back with his own response, and it seems to be quite simple. Apparently done with the games, Mayweather told McGregor and his team to finish their business with the UFC and get ahold of his team this morning:

That would seem like the clearest course of action to signing this monumental bout, and Mayweather has laid down a simple gameplan for doing it.

However, as we witnessed with his long-rumored fight with Manny Pacquaio that took so long to negotiate both fighters were out of their prime, reaching a mutually beneficial agreement with ‘Money’ and his management is never an easy thing.

The UFC obviously stands as a huge roadblock in the way of getting the superfight signed, and Mayweather knows it. Is this just another made-up bunch of hype, or will this fight actually happen like it seems to be progressing?