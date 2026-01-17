Wiktoria Czyżewska TKOs Tamires Vidal with Brutal Body Kick – KSW 114 Highlights
Wiktoria Czyżewska continued her winning ways at KSW 114, scoring a vicious first-round knockout over Tamires Vidal.
From the get-go, Czyżewska was in full control of the fight. Just past the halfway point, Czyżewska locked in a full Thai plum and unleashed a flurry of knees. Vidal eventually fought her way out of the hold, but a brutal body kick from Czyżewska folded her like a lawn chair and sent her fleeing toward the cage.
Smelling blood in the water, Czyżewska rushed in and threw a flurry of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage with less than a minute to go in the opening stanza.
Official Result: Wiktoria Czyżewska def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (body kick to ground and pound) at 4:30 of Round 1.
With the win, Czyżewska improved her professional record to 7-1, with all but one of her victories coming inside the distance. It was also her fifth time finishing an opponent in the first round.