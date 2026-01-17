Wiktoria Czyżewska TKOs Tamires Vidal with Brutal Body Kick – KSW 114 Highlights

Wiktoria Czyżewska continued her winning ways at KSW 114, scoring a vicious first-round knockout over Tamires Vidal.

From the get-go, Czyżewska was in full control of the fight. Just past the halfway point, Czyżewska locked in a full Thai plum and unleashed a flurry of knees. Vidal eventually fought her way out of the hold, but a brutal body kick from Czyżewska folded her like a lawn chair and sent her fleeing toward the cage.

Smelling blood in the water, Czyżewska rushed in and threw a flurry of strikes, forcing the referee to step in and call for the stoppage with less than a minute to go in the opening stanza.

Official Result: Wiktoria Czyżewska def. Tamires Vidal via TKO (body kick to ground and pound) at 4:30 of Round 1.

With the win, Czyżewska improved her professional record to 7-1, with all but one of her victories coming inside the distance. It was also her fifth time finishing an opponent in the first round.

Check out Highlights From Wiktoria Czyżewska vs. Tamires Vidal at KSW 114: