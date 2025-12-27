Ever since Islam Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322 and became the undisputed UFC welterweight kingpin, there have been talks about Makhachev facing former champion Kamaru Usman next.

Although not everyone has seconded the idea, Usman and Makhachev’s manager, Ali Abdelaziz, has vowed to make this fight happen. On the other hand, Jorge Masvidal, Henry Cejudo, and a few others believe Usman is worthy to be the next title challenger.

Makhachev considers ‘The Nigerian Nightmare’ to be his hardest fight at welterweight and believes that the 38-year-old holds the skillset to beat every top 170-pounder, even now.

The UFC welterweight champion recently appeared in an interview with Ushatayka, during which he revealed that he was offered a fight in January 2026. However, the Russian fighter declined because he believed the offer came in too late and he would not have ample time to prepare, having finished his UFC 322 training camp a few weeks back. Makhachev also stated that he plans to return after Ramadan 2026.

“I was offered a fight in January. I think January is an impossible date because I had already been in camp for 3 months, and they called me in December. They were like, ‘You’ll be fighting in January.’ I said it was already too late. I needed to leave for camp and be ready for January. I told them I definitely won’t fight in January. I think it will be after Ramadan for sure.”

Was Islam Makhachev vs. Kamaru Usman planned for January 2026?

During the same interview, Islam Makhachev was asked if he and Kamaru Usman were supposed to fight in January. The 34-year-old added:

“They didn’t tell me the name, but honestly, I think it was [Michael] Morales. That’s my opinion. They didn’t say the name. They just asked whether I would fight in January or not. I don’t think [it was Kamaru Usman]… I don’t know for sure, and neither does my manager [Ali Abdelaziz].”

Check out Islam Makhachev’s comments below:

🚨 Islam Makhachev is eyeing a return after Ramadan, targeting a fight in April/May/June



He reveals he was offered a fight for January but turned it down, and he believes it would've been against Michael Morales 👀



(via Ushatayka) pic.twitter.com/3uWjnWK2lT — Championship Rounds (@ChampRDS) December 27, 2025

Islam Makhachev’s recent comments indicate that the UFC may not be granting Kamaru Usman a title shot next. Usman has managed just one win in his last four outings. Meanwhile, Carlos Prates, Michael Morales, and Ian Machado Garry have remained active and have done enough to be in the title conversation.

Islam Makhachev’s next fight is expected to be announced in early 2026, and the P4P king has also reaffirmed his interest in competing on the UFC White House 2026 card.