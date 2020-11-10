Two-time UFC welterweight title challenger Stephen Thompson has been working on his kicking game ahead of his reported December 19 fight with Geoff Neal.

Professional bodybuilder Houston Jones was the unfortunate sparring partner on the end of Thompson’s patented kicks. Jones posted the video of him eating the leg kicks to his YouTube channel with the following description.

“In this episode of Bodybuilder VS I get leg kicked by Pro UFC fighter and undefeated kickboxer Stephen Wonderboy Thompson! This MMA challenge would cause a crazy amount of pain to the average person but as the world’s strongest man I felt absolutely nothing at all! As always though, DO NOT TRY THIS AT HOME. We are trained professionals and this video is for educational/entertainment purposes only.”

The bodybuilder was also kind enough to reach out to ‘Wonderboy’ and check his leg was ok after dishing out several impactful blows – check it out here.

Two weeks after the video was filmed Thompson also took to social media to confirm his foot is still hurt but that didn’t seem to take away from how funny the welterweight contender found the video.

“my foot still hurts!! @sportscenter with @make_repost He wanted to see how many kicks he could take from a UFC fighter. 😳 (via @houstonwjones)”

How much would you want to let Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson leg kick you?