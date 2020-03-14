VIDEO: Ronda Rousey Shows How Well-Prepared She Is For Corona Virus

Spread the word!













Former UFC bantamweight champion Ronda Rousey has been boasting about how ready she and Travis Browne are for the Corona Virus pandemic.

In a video posted to her Instagram, Rousey showed the world how she and former heavyweight contender Browne live self-sufficiently and are therefore not concerned about the ongoing pandemic

Since marrying in 2017 the pair have essentially retired on a ranch. The video shows how Rousey and her family have an abundance of vegetables, eggs, water and even a freezer full of meat. Alongside the video she posted the following preaching to her followers are preparing over panicking, it read.

“Our coronavirus panic shopping list is:Nonexistent. It’s no secret I’ve been a proud preppier for years- but let’s all learn from this pandemic panic and be a little more self sufficient and prepared in the future. Taking steps to live sustainably takes time but ultimately saves money, permanently eliminates water and power bills, reduces our carbon footprint, and is just plain healthier. We started @browsey_acres with just a compost bin and a few boxes of @soylent, which then became just a small herb garden, then a full garden (admittedly still under construction) then a few chickens, then a few more chickens (and ducks!), then a whole steer, then a solar roof, then a water catchment system. Start small! Just start! Let’s stop panicking and start preparing! Stay safe out there and #StayRowdyMyFriends!”

After receiving some backlash for the video which was meant to be humourous, Rousey posted this follow up Instagram post which said.

“I noticed from feedback on my post yesterday (that was supposed to be humorous but many people have no sense of humor) promoting living sustainably and self sufficiently that there is a misconception that it takes a lot of money to get started – but it’s quite the opposite!! Even if you’re broke living in an apartment it’s possible to start small and let the savings add up to expand your methods of self sufficiency! One of the easiest ways to start is planting your grocery scraps! Follow @browsey_acres for more tips on how to reduce your expenses and make progress with us towards living 100% sustainably!”

Should Ronda Rousey receive backlash for her boastful video?