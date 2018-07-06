Video: Derrick Lewis Shoves Francis Ngannou At UFC 226 Weigh-In

Tensions have been running high all week for the heavyweight co-main event between Francis Ngannou and Derrick Lewis at tomorrow’s (Sat., July 7, 2018) UFC 226 from T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas, Nevada, and that reached a fever pitch today.
When the two hulking knockout sluggers squared off at today’s ceremonial weigh-ins, a trash talk battle ensued, culminating in Lewis shoving Ngannou in a heated scene.
Check it out right here:
Heavyweights!!@Francis_Ngannou vs. @TheBeast_UFC square off for #UFC226! pic.twitter.com/4wPM5Qb4hu
— UFC Europe (@UFCEurope) July 6, 2018
