Brandon Royval (11-4) chats to Ryan Maccarthy ahead of his flyweight fight against Kai Kara-France (21-8) at UFC 253. The card set to take place on Yas Island, Abu Dhabi on September 26 will be headlined by UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya who puts his title on the line against number one contender Paulo Costa.

