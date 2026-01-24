Umar Nurmagomedov Cruises to Clear Win Over Deiveson Figueiredo – UFC 324 Highlights

Umar Nurmagomedov dominated Deiveson Figueiredo in the UFC 324 featured prelim on Saturday night.

Nurmagomedov dominated the opening round, scoring a takedown in the second half of the stanza and keeping Figueiredo down for the remainder. Before that, Nurmagomedov did an excellent job of utilizing his kicks to keep Figueiredo at a distance, preventing the Brazilian from deploying any of his offense.

That trend continued in the second, though Figueiredo picked up the pace in the closing seconds as he looked to catch Nurmagomedov against the fence. Figueiredo narrowly missed with a left hook before eating a counter.

Going into the third, Figueiredo likely needed a finish, but Nurmagomedov would never give him that opportunity. With three minutes to go in the fight, Nurmagomedov secured a takedown and settled into Figueiredo’s guard.

Nurmagomedov would never let Figueiredo back to his feet, eventually sending us to the scorecards for what would be a decisive decision victory in favor of the Russian.

Official Result: Umar Nurmagomedov def. Deiveson Figueiredo via unanimous decision (30-27, 30-27, 30-27).

Check Out Highlights From Umar Nurmagomedov vs. Deiveson Figueiredo at UFC 324: