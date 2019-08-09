UFC Uruguay Weigh-In Results & Live Stream

Spread the word!













The UFC Uruguay weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Uruguay (also known as UFC on ESPN+ 14) is set to take place on Saturday, August 10, 2019 at Antel Arena in Montevideo, Uruguay. The main card will air on ESPN + at 8 p.m. ET. The preliminary card will air ESPN + at 5 p.m. ET.

Valentina Shevchenko vs. Liz Carmouche in a women’s flyweight title bout will headline the show. In the co-headliner, Vicente Luque vs. Mike Perry in a welterweight bout will take place.

Rounding out the six bout main card is Humberto Bandenay vs. Luiz Garagorri in a featherweight bout, Ilir Latifi vs. Volkan Oezdemir in a light heavyweight bout, Oskar Piechota vs. Rodolfo Vieira in a middleweight bout, Enrique Barzola vs. Bobby Moffett in a featherweight bout.

UFC Uruguay Weigh-In Results

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Uruguay on Friday and here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (ESPN+, 8 p.m. ET)

Champ Valentina Shevchenko (125.5) vs. Liz Carmouche (124.5) – for women’s flyweight title

Vicente Luque (171) vs. Mike Perry (170.5)

Humberto Bandenay (146) vs. Luiz Eduardo Garagorri (145.5)

Ilir Latifi (204.5) vs. Volkan Oezdemir (205.5)

Oskar Piechota (185) vs. Rodolfo Vieira (185.5)

Enrique Barzola (145) vs. Bobby Moffett (146)

PRELIMINARY CARD (ESPN, 5 p.m. ET)