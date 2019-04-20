UFC St. Petersburg Full Fight Card, Start Time & How To Watch

Tomorrow (Sat. April 20, 2019), UFC St. Petersburg takes place from the Yubileyny Sports Palace in St. Petersburg, Russia. The main card will air on ESPN+. However, the preliminary card will be live on ESPN 2.

In the main event of the night, two of the most experienced heavyweights in mixed martial arts (MMA) history will be competing. Alistair Overeem and Aleksei Oleinik will go head-to-head. Also, lightweights Islam Makhachev and Arman Tsarukyan will square off in the co-main event.

Check out the full UFC Saint Petersburg fight card, start time, and information on how to watch the event here:

Main Card (ESPN+, 1 P.M. ET):

Heavyweight: Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik

Alistair Overeem vs. Aleksei Oleinik Lightweight: Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan

Islam Makhachev vs. Arman Tsarukyan Heavyweight: Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich

Marcelo Golm vs. Sergei Pavlovich Light heavyweight: Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov

Devin Clark vs. Ivan Shtyrkov Women’s flyweight: Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko

Roxanne Modafferi vs. Antonina Shevchenko Middleweight: Alen Amedovski vs. Krzysztof Jotko

Preliminary Card (ESPN 2, 10 A.M. ET):