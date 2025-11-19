The UFC is Comparing Me To Conor McGregor – Ian Machado Garry Explains

Ian Machado Garry thinks the UFC is holding him back because they don’t want him to become as famous as Conor McGregor very soon.

In a recent interview with Mike Bohn, ‘The Future’ talked about how he has not moved up in rank despite winning four of his last 5 fights. This weekend after Islam Makhachev dethroned Jack Della Maddalena at UFC 322, the landscape of the welterweight division changed.

‘JDM’ is now the No. 1 ranked contender. After that, Belal Muhammad, Michael Morales, Shavkat Rakhmonov, Carlos Prates, and Garry follow in order.

The Irishman does not seem happy with the fact that he is not surging despite his past performances and even winning bouts in short notice. He discussed why the promotion does not want him to advance quickly and compared himself to fellow countryman Conor McGregor:

“I think I’ve been like number seven in the world for like the last four fights, dude. It’s ridiculous. Like, they just don’t want to move me up because they know the star power is there and they’re trying to kind of hold me. I think they’re having the little Conor McGregor fight. ‘We can’t let this guy disappear and go what we know he can do.’”​

Check out Ian Machado Garry’s comments below (5:04):

Garry will lock horns with former champion Belal Muhammad this weekend at UFC Qatar.

Ian Machado Garry reacts after hearing updated UFC rankings

In the same interview above, Mike Bohn then updated Ian Machado Garry about the new rankings and how the Dubliner has moved up to the number six spot. After hearing it, Garry appeared really happy. In response, he said: