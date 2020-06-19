UFC Fight Night: Blaydes vs. Volkov Weigh-In Results

Spread the word!













On Saturday night the UFC returns to Las Vegas, Nevada to host yet another stacked night of fights. In the main event top heavyweight contenders Curtis Blaydes and Alexander Volkov square off. Before that ranked featherweights Josh Emmett and Shane Burgos will battle it out, with the winner moving one step closer to a 145lb title shot.

Ahead of the event all 24 fighters competing have now weighed-in. Check out the results below…

Main Card

Curtis Blaydes (261) vs. Alexander Volkov (247)

Shane Burgos (146) vs. Josh Emmett (146)

Raquel Pennington (136) vs. Marion Reneau (136)

Lyman Good (170.5) vs. Belal Muhammad (170.5)

Jim Miller (159.5) vs. Roosevelt Roberts (160)

Preliminary Card

Bobby Green (155.5) vs. Clay Guida (145.5)

Tecia Torres (116) vs. Brianna Van Buren (115)

Marc-Andre Barriault (185.5) vs. Oskar Piechota (185.5)

Cortney Casey (123.5) vs. Gillian Robertson (125.5)

Frank Camacho (158*) vs. Justin Jaynes (156) – Frank Camcho misses 156lb limit

Roxanne Modafferi (125.5) vs. Lauren Murphy (125.5)

Austin Hubbard (156) vs. Max Rohskopf (155)

