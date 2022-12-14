UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland – Best Bets

In the final UFC event of the year, the promotion is set once again to return to the Apex Arena for UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Strickland.

A number of fun fights litter this card, with the likes of Arman Tsarukyan, Alex Caceres, Drew Dober, and many more all competing.

Join us below for our best bets for this UFC Fight Night card!

Jared Cannonier ML

In the main event of this fight card, we will take the slight underdog in Jared Cannonier.

Cannonier has a distinct power advantage over Strickland, which he pairs with a lethal leg kick game. Strickland will attempt to walk him down, and apply his signature pressure-based approach. But it has only been 4 months since Strickland was viciously KO’d by Alex Pereira, and as we saw recently with Kyle Daukaus, brutal knockouts can carry on into the following fight if the right amount of time to recover is not taken.

Cannonier may not KO Strickland, but we are banking on him to have big round-winning moments, that at the very least will sway the judges in his favor. Cannonier’s ML is priced at 1.92 on Betway.

Bringing that POWER to our #UFCVegas66 main event 👊



Jared Cannonier's ready for Sean Strickland on Saturday night! pic.twitter.com/DlSSiMET0K — UFC (@ufc) December 13, 2022

Arman Tsarukyan by Dec

In the co-main event, Arman Tsarukyan takes on Damir Ismagulov in an extremely high-level lightweight clash.

We are going to take Arman Tsarukyan to win via decision. Ismagulov is a decision machine – having gone the distance in all 5 of his UFC fights. The fight will likely be very competitive, but Tsarukyan just has that special something should be enough to see him pick up the win here.

Tsarukyan by dec is priced at 2.40 on Betway.

Amir Albazi & Sergey Morozov ML Parlay

Finally, we take Amir Albazi and Sergey Morozov both to come out on top in their respective bouts.

Albazi is a top 15 flyweight, who has looked near unstoppable since signing for the UFC. He takes on a short-notice opponent in Alessandro Costa, who is making his UFC debut.

Morozov is a very solid bantamweight with truly dangerous striking, He faces off against Journey Newson, who simply appears to be a step below Morozov in terms of skill and physicality.

The final fight card of 2022 is upon us!



Jared Cannonier vs Sean Strickland headlines Saturday at #UFCVegas66 pic.twitter.com/keYHtdlnp8 — UFC (@ufc) December 12, 2022