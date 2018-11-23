UFC Beijing Weigh-In Results: One Fighter Misses Weight

UFC Beijing weigh-in results have been released as the fighters took the stage to get ready for battle inside of the Octagon under the promotion banner.

UFC Beijing (also known as UFC Fight Night 141) is set to take place on November 24, 2018 at Cadillac Arena in Beijing, China.

The main card will air on UFC’s streaming service, UFC Fight Pass, at 6:30 a.m. ET. The preliminary card will also air on Fight Pass at 3:15 a.m. ET.

Curtis Blaydes vs. Francis Ngannou in a heavyweight bout will serve as the headliner. Alistair Overeem vs. Sergey Pavlovich in a heavyweight bout will serve as the co-headliner.

Round out the four bout main card is Song Yadong vs. Vince Morales in a bantamweight bout, and Li Jingliang vs. David Zawada in a welterweight bout. Kenan Song vs. Alex Morono in a welterweight bout will headline the preliminary portion of the card.

UFC officials held the weigh-ins for UFC Beijing on Friday. One fighter missed weight, which was Rashad Coulter as he was two pounds over weight. Here are the weigh-in results:

MAIN CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 6:30 a.m. ET)

Curtis Blaydes (260) vs. Francis Ngannou (254)

Alistair Overeem (247) vs. Sergey Pavlovich (257)

Li Jingliang (171) vs. David Zawada (170)

Vincent Morales (136) vs. Song Yadong (136)

PRELIMINARY CARD (UFC Fight Pass, 3:15 a.m. ET)

Alex Morono (170.5) vs. Song Kenan (170)

Lauren Mueller (126) vs. Wu Yanan (126)

Rashad Coulter (208)* vs. Hu Yaozong (205)

Jessica Aguilar (115) vs. Weili Zhang (116)

Martin Day (136) vs. Liu Pingyuan (135)

Syuri Kondo (115.5) vs. Yan Xiaonan (116)

Kevin Holland (186) vs. John Phillips (186)

Louis Smolka (135.5) vs. Sumudaerji Sumudaerji (134.5)