UFC 324 Odds: Sean O’Malley Favored Over Song Yadong, But Can He Get the Knockout?

Former bantamweight champion Sean O’Malley enters UFC 324 as the clear favorite against Song Yadong in their January 24 co-main event at T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas. The odds paint a picture of a competitive striking battle that leans toward O’Malley, though not overwhelmingly.​

Sean O’Malley vs. Son Yadong Odds

Sportsbooks have priced O'Malley between -190 and -240 across major platforms, with Song Yadong sitting at +164 to +206 as the underdog. These lines translate to implied win probabilities in the low 60 percent range for O'Malley and mid-30s for Yadong.

The early numbers opened around -200 for O'Malley, following his recent losses, and +170 for Yadong before trending slightly toward the favorite as betting action arrived.​

The early numbers opened around -200 for O’Malley, following his recent losses, and +170 for Yadong before trending slightly toward the favorite as betting action arrived.​

The knockout odds tell an interesting story about how this fight might unfold. O’Malley to win by knockout or technical knockout is priced between +275 and +333, while Yadong’s knockout odds range from +400 to +650. Decision props show O’Malley by decision at +100 to +125, compared to Yadong by decision at the much wider +300 to +325. Method of victory markets favor a decision outcome at -175, with knockout or technical knockout at +150 and submission as a long shot at +1000.​

O’Malley holds significant physical advantages that factor into these odds. He stands 5’11” with a 72-inch reach, giving him a three-inch height edge and five-inch reach advantage over the 5’8″ Yadong. This allows O’Malley to control distance and pick shots from range, where his striking volume and accuracy shine. O’Malley averages 7.67 significant strikes landed per minute at bantamweight, placing him among the division’s highest output fighters. His striking accuracy sits at an elite 61.5 percent.​

Yadong presents different threats despite the underdog status. The 28-year-old Chinese fighter has nine career knockout wins and seven first-round finishes. He enters the bout riding momentum from a technical decision victory over former two-division champion Henry Cejudo in February 2025, though an accidental eye poke marred that result. Yadong has absorbed just two losses in his last eight UFC appearances, both coming against former champion Petr Yan and top contender Cory Sandhagen.​

O’Malley seeks to rebound from consecutive title losses to Merab Dvalishvili, the second ending in a submission defeat in June 2025. A dominant win could position him for a rematch with new champion Petr Yan, an opponent O’Malley controversially defeated by split decision in 2022. For Yadong, a victory over the former champion would elevate him from top-10 gatekeeper to legitimate title contender in one of the division’s most competitive eras.​

Yadong’s power and forward pressure make him a live underdog, but the betting markets suggest O’Malley’s reach, volume, and technical precision give him multiple paths to victory. Whether the finish comes or the fight goes the distance, UFC 324 offers O’Malley a chance to remind the bantamweight division why he held the title, while Yadong looks to pull off the upset that would launch him into championship contention.​