Ty Miller TKOs Adam Fugitt at the Buzzer in Electrifying Debut – UFC 324 Highlights

Ty Miller delivered a memorable outing in his Octagon debut at UFC 324 on Saturday.

Miller came out firing on all cylinders, landing his right hand at will and busting up Fugitt’s right eye. With less than a minute to go, Fugitt connected with a spinning back elbow that caught Miller clean and caused a nasty cut near the hairline.

Undeterred, Miller kept moving forward and blasted Fugitt with a right hand that sat his opponent down. Smelling blood in the water, ‘Thriller’ turned up the heat and unleashed a flurry of strikes.

Just when it appeared as though Fugitt would escape the first round, referee Chris Tognoni had seen enough, and the contest was stopped with only one tick left in the opening stanza.

Official Result: Ty Miller def. Adam Fugitt via TKO (strikes) 4:59 of Round 1.

Check Out Highlights From Ty Miller vs. Adam Fugitt at UFC 324:

Ty Miller with the finish



VIOLENCE IS BACK ‼️‼️#UFC324 pic.twitter.com/2v2s79auiC — Spinnin Backfist (@SpinninBackfist) January 24, 2026

TY MILLER, WELCOME TO THE UFC!!



He earns the last second knockout in the first round to kick off #UFC324 💥



[ LIVE NOW on @ParamountPlus ] pic.twitter.com/J5IPa6QmGS — UFC (@ufc) January 24, 2026