TUF 28 Finale Full Fight Card, Start Times & How To Watch

Tonight (Fri. November 30, 2018) the UFC is in the Pearl Theatre at Palms Casino Resort from Las Vegas, Nevada.

In the main event, welterweights Rafael dos Anjos and Kamaru Usman will go head-to-head. The bout will be pivotal in the future of the division’s title hunt. Also, the finals for The Ultimate Fighter 28 Finale (TUF 28 Finale) will go down.

Heavyweights Juan Espino and Justin Frazier will meet in the co-main event in the tournament’s finals. Also, women’s featherweights Pannie Kianzad and Macy Chiasson will compete in the women’s side of the finals. Check out the full fight card, start times, and information on how to watch below:

Main Card (FS1, 10 P.M. ET):

Welterweight: Rafael dos Anjos vs. Kamaru Usman

Preliminary Card (FS1, 8 P.M. ET):

UFC Fight Pass (6:30 P.M. ET):