Contender Explains Why RDA vs. Colby Covington Shouldn’t Be For Interim Title

There is one former title contender who has made his stance known on the upcoming fight between Rafael dos Anjos and Colby Covington.

That contender is Stephen Thompson, who is slated to fight Darren Till in a welterweight bout at the upcoming UFC Liverpool, which is set to take place on Sunday, May 27, 2018, at the Echo Arena in Liverpool, England.

It’s well known that the UFC is moving forward with the welterweight division while Tyron Woodley is on the sidelines after undergoing surgery.

Thus, the reason that they have booked the former UFC lightweight champion against Covington for the interim welterweight title at the upcoming at the upcoming UFC 225 pay-per-view.

If it was up to Thompson, there would not be an interim title bout between these two fighters.

“I don’t think so at all,” Thompson told BloodyElbow.com. “If [Woodley]’s out for another year or two, then probably yeah, I think you should. But if he’s saying he’s gonna be back in July or August, there’s no reason why you should be fighting for an interim title.”

Thompson believes creating the second title takes away from Woodley’s run as champion in the division.