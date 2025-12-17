Tony Ferguson reveals advice he received from Brock Lesnar

UFC legend Tony Ferguson has revealed some advice he once received from his former Ultimate Fighter coach Brock Lesnar.

This weekend, Tony Ferguson will go head-to-head with Warren Spencer as he looks to successfully defend his MFB middleweight championship. He won the belt against Salt Papi via TKO, which served as his first combat sports win since 2019 following a run in which he lost eight straight at the end of his mixed martial arts career.

Now, Tony Ferguson is hoping to continue his resurgence and prove that he still has a lot left in the tank. Either way, though, his legacy in the UFC’s lightweight division speaks for itself, and it all began courtesy of his journey on TUF under the leadership of Brock Lesnar.

In a recent interview, Tony Ferguson spoke openly about some advice he once received from the former UFC heavyweight champion.

Tony Ferguson on advice received from Brock Lesnar

“I had a conversation with coach Brock [Lesnar] and I asked him, I can’t remember after what loss it was or whatever fight it was and coach always says the same stuff: Save your money and pay your taxes,” Ferguson told MMA Fighting. “Never really f*cking blow it on too much stuff. A smart f*cking guy. Save your money [he tells me] every f*cking time.

“The other thing was [he said] ‘you should think about retiring, Tony.’”

Ferguson said that he took the advice to heart because of the respect he has for Lesnar, as opposed to criticism he receives from those who haven’t fought.

“Why would I listen to anybody who’s not in my shoes?” Ferguson said. “You’re not here. You don’t know what the f*ck it takes to be here. You might have your f*cking opinion, but you don’t f*cking sit here and go through the bulls**t here with me. Nobody f*cking does. Through the ice baths, through the f*cking sauna, through the f*cking running, the late night bikes, nobody f*cking does that sh**.

“For you guys to critique me, and f*cking any other person that’s coming out here and doing this s**t, [f*ck you].’”

Quotes via MMA Fighting