Tom Lawlor Blasts USADA Following Recent Suspensions

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight Tom Lawlor ripped into the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) following their recently-issued suspensions.
It was revealed Tuesday that the likes of Sean O’Malley, Nicco Montaño, Augusto Mendes, and Marvin Vettori had all been suspended by USADA after testing positive for Ostarine.
They did not knowingly ingest the substance though, and their suspensions were retroactive for six months, with O’Malley’s suspension already up for example.
Lawlor, who last competed with the UFC in 2016, was notably suspended by USADA for the same substance. Despite also not knowingly taking the substance, his suspension was two years rather than six months.
“Filthy” decided to let his feelings be known soon after.
During his suspension, Lawlor would return to the world of pro wrestling. He did, however, make a return to combat sports in November in a losing effort to Deron Winn at Golden Boy’s inaugural MMA event.
But despite seemingly moving on from the UFC, one has to feel for the 35-year-old given these recent developments. What do you think?