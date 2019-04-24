Tom Lawlor Blasts USADA Following Recent Suspensions

Former UFC middleweight and light heavyweight Tom Lawlor ripped into the United States Anti-Doping Agency (USADA) following their recently-issued suspensions.

It was revealed Tuesday that the likes of Sean O’Malley, Nicco Montaño, Augusto Mendes, and Marvin Vettori had all been suspended by USADA after testing positive for Ostarine.

They did not knowingly ingest the substance though, and their suspensions were retroactive for six months, with O’Malley’s suspension already up for example.

Lawlor, who last competed with the UFC in 2016, was notably suspended by USADA for the same substance. Despite also not knowingly taking the substance, his suspension was two years rather than six months.

“Filthy” decided to let his feelings be known soon after.

Glad they all got 6 months, I wasn’t so lucky. A quick reminder that the UFC also cut me via email after months of me trying to secure a fight then them stringing me along. I could’ve sat on my ass during those 2 years but instead I raised my profile outside of MMA and made fans https://t.co/gKg6gC5WXC — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 23, 2019

*Made new fans In the world of pro wrestling. If I sound bitter it’s because I am, and I don’t give a flying fuck who knows it. Life isn’t fair, but to have a string of people treated differently while I got thrown under the bus is absurd. https://t.co/gKg6gC5WXC — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 23, 2019

What are the differences going to be? That my levels were lower than everyone else’s? Fuck man. This hurts. This hurt me, my family, my career. It was a life changing event and it means jack shit to the assholes running things https://t.co/ydWzMBhqop — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 23, 2019

Hello @usantidoping can you please explain to me the differences in these athletes sanctions and my own? https://t.co/napalAXuwB — “Filthy” Tom Lawlor (@FilthyTomLawlor) April 23, 2019

During his suspension, Lawlor would return to the world of pro wrestling. He did, however, make a return to combat sports in November in a losing effort to Deron Winn at Golden Boy’s inaugural MMA event.

But despite seemingly moving on from the UFC, one has to feel for the 35-year-old given these recent developments. What do you think?