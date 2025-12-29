Tom Aspinall confirms plan for double eye surgery

UFC heavyweight champion Tom Aspinall has confirmed that he is set to undergo surgery on both of his eyes in the wake of the injuries he sustained at UFC 321.

Tom Aspinall is one of the most efficient finishers in the history of the Ultimate Fighting Championship. However, in the last few years, he hasn’t really been able to showcase that. Between an injury that kept him out for a year, the Jon Jones dilemma and his no contest against Ciryl Gane, he hasn’t had the ability to prove himself in the way that many would’ve expected.

In the aforementioned fight at UFC 321, Tom Aspinall was poked in both eyes by Ciryl Gane. Ever since then, he has been dealing with that via various hospital visits, with the result being that he needs surgery. When he returns, he has made it crystal clear that he is interested in a rematch against Gane to try and get his revenge.

In a recent video on his YouTube channel, Tom Aspinall confirmed that he is set for surgery.

Tom Aspinall confirms he is set for double eye surgery

“By the time this (video) is going out I’ll probably have surgery on one eye already,” Aspinall said on his YouTube channel. “Next surgery is coming mid-January. So, we’re working towards getting back and that’s the plan.”

Quotes via MMA Junkie

A lot of fans and fellow fighters have been quick to criticize Aspinall, but this just shows the seriousness of the situation. All we can really do is hope for the very best, and hope that there are no long term repercussions.

If the rematch does happen, though, the hype behind it will likely be through the roof given how the tension has been building between these two in recent weeks and months.