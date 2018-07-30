TJ Dillashaw Claims Cody Garbrandt ‘Can’t Run His Mouth’

The build-up to TJ Dillashaw and Cody Garbrandt’s rematch has been very quiet compared to their first meeting.

Prior to their initial meeting, Dillashaw and Garbrandt relentlessly went at each other verbally in the lead-up to their UFC 217 meeting. When it was all said and done, Dillashaw walked out of the cage the new UFC 135-pound champion after scoring a second-round knockout. It was the first defeat of Garbrandt’s career.

Now, nine months later, they’ll rematch in the main event of this Saturday’s (August 4, 2018) UFC 227 from Los Angeles. Dillashaw recently joined MMA Junkie Radio and discussed the build-up to his second meeting with “No Love.” Things have been a lot quieter this time around, and Dillashaw has a feeling as to why.

Because he was able to silence his former Team Alpha Male training partner with a knockout, ‘The Viper’ thinks it’s hard for Garbrandt to talk smack heading into their rematch:

“This camp’s been a lot different, it’s been a lot quieter,” Dillashaw said. “It’s hard to be an asshole when you just got knocked out. It’s hard to be this big old tough guy when I just knocked you out. “He hasn’t been running his mouth as much. I’m sure he will once we’re there, but nothing to the extent he was. “And, look, the guy doesn’t even deserve a rematch. I’m gifting it to him. He doesn’t deserve (expletive). But he does deserve to get his *** whooped again and that’s what I’m most looking forward to.”

UFC 227 goes down live this weekend (Sat. August 4, 2018) from the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California.

It also features a UFC flyweight title defense by Demetrious “Mighty Mouse” Johnson against Henry Cejudo.