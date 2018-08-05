TJ Dillashaw Breaks Down Cody Garbrandt’s Mistakes After UFC 227 Win

It didn’t take long for UFC bantamweight champion TJ Dillashaw, who scored a first round KO victory over Cody Garbrandt in the main event of Saturday’s (August, 4, 2018) UFC 227 pay-per-view event at the Staples Center in Los Angeles, California, to break down the mistakes that the former champion made in their second meeting inside of the Octagon.

If you recall, their first fight went down at the UFC 217 pay-per-view event at Madison Square Garden in New York City in November where Dillashaw finished Garbrandt to win back the bantamweight title.

The finish of the fight at UFC 227 saw Dillashaw land ferocious flurry in the first round following dropping Garbrandt at first with a right hook, which came as no surprise to Dillashaw as he noted to the media after the fight that he knew in their first fight that Garbrandt had a poor chin and believes it was proven again Saturday.

“I think he has some technical problems that he needs to fix,” Dillashaw said at UFC 227’s post-fight press conference (transcript courtesy of MMAFighting). “And I really don’t believe he’s got a chin. He plays a dangerous game. He likes to get in there and he likes to slug it.” “We were planning on him throwing a right hand,” Dillashaw said. “Every time he throws a right hand, he drops his left. He’s looking to throw a left hook. He’s fast. He throws a big right, left hand. But he drops it to his pocket. So were planning on timing it.” “It wasn’t anything in sparring,” Dillashaw said. “Cody was coming into the team as I was leaving, so we didn’t really get to work out as much as has been in the media. It was more when I hit him in the first fight with my foot. I dropped him with that left kick. I didn’t feel like that left kick had anything on it, but it affected him.”

When Garbrandt won the bantamweight title at UFC 207, it set up a rivalry fight for one of the hottest feuds in MMA over the past couple of years, and the two fighters had been jawing at each other publicly since Dillashaw left Alpha Male. Due to their bad blood and with the belief that Garbrandt can rebound, it’s likely we see a third fight between these two stars.