Thiago Santos Looking In Great Shape After Knee Surgery (Photos)

Spread the word!













Thiago Santos practically fought Jon Jones on one leg at UFC 239. He still put on an impressive performance as took ‘Bones’ the distance and lost by split-decision.

Following the fight, he underwent knee surgery on both knees, after the full injuries were as following. A torn ACL, MCL, PCL and meniscus in his left knee and a partially torn meniscus in his right.

Now, after surgery and rehab, Thiago Santos look to be in incredible shape, as he took to Instagram to share some photos.

It is obviously a big difference between now and when he first had the surgery as he said he could barely and eat and walk.

“It’s been seven days since the surgeries on my knees,” he wrote on Twitter following the surgery. “I must admit, these days are tough, filled with a lot of pain. I can’t sleep or eat properly due to the medications. I even fear using the bathroom because the walk there is a battle.”

The estimates timeframe was about the middle of 2020 he will return. When he does, a Jon Jones rematch could make sense but it seems likely he would get a fight beforehand just to test out his knee. But, a question many continue to have, is how would Thiago Santos have looked against Jones had it not been for the knee, and would he have won the fight?

Those are questions we will never know.

Who do you think Thiago Santos should fight when he returns to the Octagon?