The Joanna Jedrzejczyk vs. Jamahal Hill Feud Explained – What Happened?

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Jamahal Hill got into a heated verbal altercation with Joanna Jedrzejczyk this past weekend during the UFC 323 VIP experience event, where fans get to meet and greet their favorite fighters.

Clips show Jamahal Hill threatening to knock out Joanna Jedrzejczyk. He said:

“I’ll knock you the f**k out. If you touch my girl, I’m gonna knock you the f**k out.”

Security personnel were spotted trying to prevent the altercation from escalating further.

Hill provided context about the incident, stating that Joanna Jedrzejczyk had threatened him and his girlfriend. Hill says he asked her what the issue was and why she completely flipped:

“This lady just completely flipped her sh*t. ‘I’m from Poland, I f*ck you up. I’m not f*cking scared.’ I’m like, whoa, now she’s threatening me. Then she says, ’I should have smashed your girl’s head in, go over and f*cking smash your head in, too. I don’t give a f*ck.’ Now I’m like, she’s threatening me, now she’s threatening my girl. I have not threatened her. I have not raised my voice. All I’ve asked her is, what is the issue? What is going on? I asked her one more time. Can you articulate to me what the issue is? What was said? I told her, ‘You sound retarded.’ Now UFC staff come, they grab her, they start moving her. Now she’s getting real loud, talking about, ‘Just wait, I f*ck you up, I f*ck your girl up.’ And I’m like, ‘Yo, if you would have touched my girl, I would have knocked you the f*ck out, and if you touch my girl, I’m going to knock you the f*ck out.‘”

Jamahal Hill also recalled an incident from the past when he, his girlfriend, Joanna Jedrzejczyk, and her manager were all seated at the same table at an event. Hill explained:

“A couple of years ago in New York, when the whole bus incident happened [ahead of UFC 229], a bunch of us were in there, Joanna was in New York, I was in New York, and I shot my shot. I was shooting my shot. I was shooting my shot, and I tried to smash. Her manager, this entire time we’re at this event, is like subliminally trying to drop messages to my girl, trying to dry snitch. The thing is, I’m real, I’m a real, honest, and transparent person. My girl already knew this. My girl already knew this; I had already talked to her. We had already spoken on this. She kept doing this. [My girlfriend] brings this to my attention like ‘I don’t know what’s going on, she keeps dropping like subliminal hints about New York, is there something more about New York that I don’t know or whatever?’ I’m like, no, I told you what happened. I tried to f*ck with her, nothing happened. It was what it was.’”

Jamahal Hill blames Jedrzejczyk’s manager

Jamahal Hill thinks Jedrzejczyk’s manager was the catalyst behind the bad blood and the confusion:

“When she does it again, my girl tells her, ‘I know about New York, I’m not mad, I’m not tripping about it, we’re good, I know my man, we’re good. So her manager takes this, and because she can’t drive a wedge or get the reaction she wanted so she just straight up turns to Joanna and says, ‘You had s*x with Jamahal?’ Says this to her in front of my girl, which understandably could be embarrassing for her, which is something I absolutely never said.”

Jamahal Hill also admitted to meeting Jedrzejczyk in a bar while he was in New York. But he went home after realizing they weren’t quite clicking. He then added:

“I said I tried to sleep with her. She says this to Joanna. Joanna jumps up, she’s like ‘no, I’m not like that, I’m from Poland, we’ve got morals, we don’t do that.’ Now, mind you, this entire time we’re at this event, my girl and Joanna have been sitting and talking; they’ve been cool, best of friends, this whole time. She was not tripping about this at all.”

After narrating his side of the tale, Hill explained why he thinks Joanna Jedrzejczyk is upset and enraged:

“From what I’m being told and what she’s not saying publicly, she was upset that I told my girl that she was in my DM’s and she was trying to get with me, and all this, and that’s why she was upset. Never happened. I never said that whatsoever. Absolutely never said that. What I said was I made the advances. I still don’t know why she’s mad. If she can tell anybody why she’s mad, please, truly, let me know.”

Meanwhile, Joanna Jedrzejczyk also uploaded a statement on Instagram after the altercation with Jamahal Hill.

