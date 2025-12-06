Tatsuro Taira Calls for Title Fight After TKO Win Over Brandon Moreno – UFC 323 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Tatsuro Taira vs. Brandon Moreno - UFC 323 Highlights

Tatsuro Taira earned the biggest win of his career thus far, defeating former 125-pound king Brandon Moreno at UFC 323.

Taira spent the majority of the opening round locked into a triangle choke after scoring an early takedown against the former flyweight champion. Moreno was ultimately unable to force the tapout, sending us to the second round with the Mexican-born fighter up on the scorecards.

90 seconds into the second round, Taira landed another takedown. This time, he landed in full mount before transitioning to Moreno’s back.

As Moreno scrambled, Taira unleashed an onslaught of ground strikes, prompting referee Mark Smith to step in and stop the contest. Moreno immediately protested the stoppage, which the commentary team deemed premature.

Official Result: Tatsuro Taira def. Brandon Moreno via TKO (ground strikes) at 2:24 of Round 2.

Check Out Highlights From Tatsuro Taira vs. Brandon Moreno at UFC 323:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

