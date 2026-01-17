Tamerlan Dulatov Taps Out Stefan Končar with Nasty Arm Bar Submission – Oktagon 82 Highlights

Tamerlan Dulatov continued his impressive run under the Oktagon MMA banner on Saturday, scoring a first-round submission victory over Stefan Končar.

Dulatov ran through his arsenal of submissions during their heated clash in Düsseldorf, nearly locking in a rear-naked choke and a triangle choke before finally making Končar tap out to an arm bar with only 14 seconds left in the opening round.

Official Result: Tamerlan Dulatov def. Stefan Končar via submission (arm bar) at 4:46 of Round 1.

With the win, Dulatov improved his MMA record to 4-0, with all of his victories coming in the first round. Meanwhile, Končar suffered the first loss of his professional career, falling to 4-1.

Check out Highlights From Tamerlan Dulatov vs. Stefan Končar at Oktagon 82:

⚡️ A huge reception for Tamerlan Dulatov!



Will he remain undefeated? #OKTAGON82



📺 https://t.co/TVP7NaDRbZ | RTL+ | TVP Sport pic.twitter.com/VsE53B6WZT — OKTAGON (@OktagonOfficial) January 17, 2026

Tamerlan Dulatov defeats Stefan Končar via Submission in the First Round #MMA #Oktagon82 pic.twitter.com/eL0IQ2WDa6 — Scott (@ScottishProbl) January 17, 2026