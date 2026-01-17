Tamerlan Dulatov Taps Out Stefan Končar with Nasty Arm Bar Submission – Oktagon 82 Highlights

ByCraig Pekios
Tamerlan Dulatov Taps Out Stefan Končar with Nasty Arm Bar Submission - Oktagon 82 Highlights

Tamerlan Dulatov continued his impressive run under the Oktagon MMA banner on Saturday, scoring a first-round submission victory over Stefan Končar.

Dulatov ran through his arsenal of submissions during their heated clash in Düsseldorf, nearly locking in a rear-naked choke and a triangle choke before finally making Končar tap out to an arm bar with only 14 seconds left in the opening round.

Official Result: Tamerlan Dulatov def. Stefan Končar via submission (arm bar) at 4:46 of Round 1.

With the win, Dulatov improved his MMA record to 4-0, with all of his victories coming in the first round. Meanwhile, Končar suffered the first loss of his professional career, falling to 4-1.

READ MORE:  Krzysztof Jotko Questions if Kerim Engizek Is a “Tough Savage” Ahead of Oktagon Tournament Finals

Check out Highlights From Tamerlan Dulatov vs. Stefan Končar at Oktagon 82:

Craig Pekios is a freelance writer born and raised in Bettendorf, IA. Joining LowKick MMA in May 2022, Craig has more than 4,000 articles published that focus on the world of MMA and boxing, including news, event previews, results, analysis, and op-eds.

Latest Posts

Latest Posts