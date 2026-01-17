Tamerlan Dulatov Taps Out Stefan Končar with Nasty Arm Bar Submission – Oktagon 82 Highlights
Tamerlan Dulatov continued his impressive run under the Oktagon MMA banner on Saturday, scoring a first-round submission victory over Stefan Končar.
Dulatov ran through his arsenal of submissions during their heated clash in Düsseldorf, nearly locking in a rear-naked choke and a triangle choke before finally making Končar tap out to an arm bar with only 14 seconds left in the opening round.
Official Result: Tamerlan Dulatov def. Stefan Končar via submission (arm bar) at 4:46 of Round 1.
With the win, Dulatov improved his MMA record to 4-0, with all of his victories coming in the first round. Meanwhile, Končar suffered the first loss of his professional career, falling to 4-1.