Tai Tuivasa Will ‘Swing For The Fences’ Against ‘JDS’

This weekend (Sat. December 1, 2018) Tai Tuivasa will face the biggest challenge of his career.

Tuivasa will step into the Octagon against former UFC heavyweight champion Junior dos Santos. The pair will main event this weekend’s UFC Australia event. Tuivasa has had a steadily impressive rise through the heavyweight division, and is looking forward to testing himself against a fighter the caliber of “Cigano.”

Speaking to MMA Junkie recently, Tuivasa made his gameplan for his Brazilian counterpart pretty clear – swing for the fences:

“This can go either way, but this is my home country, these are my people,” Tuivasa said. “This guy who’s coming to take my head off, he’s no slouch. He’s one of the best fighters ever, so I’m not taking it lightly. “I’m going to go out there, and I want to get this done quick. I’m coming out, and I’m swinging for the fences.”

Tuivasa has been very impressive in his UFC career thus far. He currently sports an undefeated record of 8-0, finishing all but one of his opponents via knockout. That one opponent who managed to go the distance with Tuivasa is former UFC heavyweight champion Andrei Arlovski.

Arlovski was defeated by Tuivasa via unanimous decision this past June at UFC 225. As for “JDS,” he comes off a unanimous decision victory over Blagoy Ivanov in July. Now, he’s hoping to continue his hot streak by stopping the hype train of Tuivasa.