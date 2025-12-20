Pearl Gonzalez Slaps Carla Jade After Dominating Tai Emery in MFB Title Win – Misfits Mania Highlights
Pearl Gonzalez delivered a dominant performance at Misfits Mania, defeating Tai Emery to become the new MFB middleweight queen.
Emery came out swinging early, connecting with a big overhand right. Emery’s frenetic pace continued through the second round, but Gonzalez’s superior boxing skills stifled her opponent’s offense, landing a pair of stiff straight shots near the end of the stanza.
Gonzalez started to run away with things in the third and fourth as fatigue began to set in for Emery.
Likely knowing that she needed a finish, Emery let her fists fly in the fifth, desperately looking for a fight-changing blow. Unfortunately, that moment would never come, sending us to the scorecards for a decision that would favor the ‘Chi-Town Princess.’
Official Result: Pearl Gonzalez def. Tai Emery via unanimous decision (49-46, 49-46, 50-45) to win the Misfits Boxing middleweight championship.