Tai Emery touches on “masculine and feminine balance” with Pearl Gonzalez ahead of Misfits Mania title bout

Tai Emery has a unique chance to vie for yet another title in a second combat sport within the same calendar year and looks to seize the opportunity with both hands. The former BKFC title challenger will battle Pearl Gonzalez for the vacant MFB middleweight title as part of Misfits Mania on December 20th, as presented by Misfits Boxing.

When discussing the road to the gold becoming vacant and her focus on becoming the new Queen on that proverbial throne, Tai Emery said [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“Once Elle [Brooke] vacated the belt. Things kind of went crazy in that way. When a belt is sitting up there vacated, I think he began the hunt to find two women that no matter what, who wins, they’ve got a Misfits champion. I think Pearl and I, we both, man, I’m going to say this at the press conference, but put it back to, you know, I think we’re both a draw four. We’re both a draw four card. Tits, ass, face, and talent, you know. So now you got to draw eight on our fight. I think that’s just like pure Misfits Mania.”

In terms of the narrative and storyline pieces for this Pearl Gonzalez fight, when touching upon those tendrils of this Misfits boxing title bout, Tai Emery stated [via Bowks Talking Bouts],

“I think we both are definitely unique in the female fighting world. Maybe just because of the beauty aspect and we’re very, very feminine. I think we both like hold a very masculine and feminine balance. Which is why I think either of us being crowned is like they’re never going to find a loser. I think we don’t; neither of us hate each other. We don’t need, we’re both great fighters.” “We both had a lot of, well, she’s had obviously a lot more experience than me. I actually feel like she got cut from the UFC too fast. So who knows kind of like the backstory in that. So, I kind of feel like for the both of us, we’ve; maybe we’ve been held back because of the way that we look or, you know, I feel like maybe we’ve been given opportunities, but I also feel like maybe we’ve got like pieces that are; have been left.” “Like stones left unturned. I even watched her fight versus Brit[ain Hart] and it was crazy. I actually thought she beat Brit for the belt as well and I think I pushed Brit for the belt too. So, even in that aspect, I think, yeah, I know it’s going to be a hell of a fight. I think we’re both deserving of a of a title. So I think maybe yeah, the storyline is definitely just yeah, two women that never gave up and I’m sure maybe a lot of people who got cut from UFC or finishing in other things would probably give up and Pearl’s never given up.” “She’s stayed quite active. She continued in Gamebred Boxing and she kept at it. Even fighting in; I don’t know if she fought in Invicta again, but I do know that she fought some MMA cards as well. To me that tells me someone who loves; like she loves being a fighter.” “She like; she didn’t give up. I definitely have those same traits as well. So I don’t know if that’s the reason why they chose both of us. But I definitely feel like both of us have never given up even when, we’ve been redirected somewhere else.”

Tai Emery wants to make people “feel alive” and “Feel invested” at Misfits Mania

Tai Emery responded to the characterization of this fight, making complete sense in terms of it being one of those fights where one would think “how has this not happened before?,” Tai Emery quipped [via Bowks Talking Bouts],